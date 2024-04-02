WATCH: Evander Kane fights Blues' Tyler Tucker in spirited bout

Evander Kane dropped the gloves against St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker, around the 13-minute mark of the second period in the Oilers vs Blues game.

Kane cleared the puck from around the boards when Tucker slammed into Kane with a good hit. But, the Oilers forward took exception to Tucker's hit and grabbed a hold of his opponent's head and yanked off his helmet.

Both players then dropped the gloves and exchanged some big right hands. Tucker lost his balance and took a knee but got back up and re-engaged in a spirited fight with a veteran enforcer in Kane.

Evander Kane showed off his physicality to the 24 year-old Blues defenceman and landed a couple more heavy-hitting right hands on Tucker. After a tussle, Kane managed to takedown his opponent onto the ice and the referees then intervened to separate the players.

Evander Kane was assesed an additional two-minute penalty for forcing off Tucker's helmet before going into the scrap.