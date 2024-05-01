Watch: Evgeny Kuznetsov's patented slow-mo penalty shot scored vs Isles' Varmalov 

Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov executed his signature slow-motion move during a penalty shot and successfully scored to give his team a 3-1 lead at 13:22 of the first period in Game 5 against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Kuznetsov took the penalty shot in his traditional slow and calculated manner, which helped him outwit Semyon Varlamov between the sticks and score a goal.

Watch the video here:

The penalty shot was awarded after the Islanders' Alexander Romanov covered the puck in the crease. Romanov, in an attempt to prevent a goal, illegally used his hand to block the puck while it was going into the goal crease, leading to a penalty shot given to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period.

With the goal, Kuznetsov made history by becoming the second player in NHL history to score a penalty shot goal in a potential series-clinching game. The first player to achieve this feat was Eric Lindros back in Game 5 of the 1997 Conference Semifinals.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Hurricanes need one win to advance to Round 2

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Co. lead the New York Islanders 3-1 in their seven-game Round 1 playoff series. The Hurricanes are one win away from advancing to the Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Game 5 is currently going on with both teams deadlocked at 3-3 after the end of the second period at PNC Arena. Teuvo Teravainen opened the scoring for the Hurricanes at 1:23 of the first period.

The Hurricanes extended the advantage to 2-0 after Andrei Svechnikov scored on the powerplay at 3:13. Mike Reilly's goal at 3:54 cut the Canes' lead to 2-1 after the Isles scored on the powerplay.

At 13:22, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a penalty shot to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead before heading into the third period. Coming into the second period, the Islanders cut a two-goal deficit and clawed their way to tie it 3-3, with Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas being the scorers for the club before the third period.