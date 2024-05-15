WATCH: Ex-Maple Leafs star Mikhail Grabovski hints at potential NHL comeback in 2024

On Wednesday, Ex-Maple Leafs star Mikhail Grabovski posted a video on X, hinting at a potential comeback to the NHL in 2024. The assistant coach for HC Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) showcased his determination to return to the ice.

Mikhail Grabovski captioned the post, "Who’s ready for a comeback? #leafsforever," igniting speculation among fans and analysts. In the video, The 40-year-old athlete teamed up with professional fitness coach Matt Nichol to undergo rigorous fitness testing.

"He took me through a bunch of tests. Here he was telling me how much better Kulie (Nikolay Kulemin) could have done with this one," Grabovski said.

"He read me some old Randy Carlyle quotes for motivation during this one. It worked. He spent some time looking at me with a very concerned face. Not sure what we're doing here."

"Sometimes I just think he messing with me. Then, he gave me some retirement rattling news. I guess it's time for Grabo comeback."

"I have to tell you, like, first of all, you did great. I didn't think it was going to go that good," Nichol said, praising Grabovski.

Despite retiring from the NHL, Mikhail Grabovski's results were on par with current NHL players.

"Brad Treliving, call me anytime," Grabovski added.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Mikhail Grabovski endeared himself to fans with his dynamic style of play. His contributions to the team's offense are reflected in his impressive statistics over 340 games played with Toronto.

Mikhail Grabovski: NHL journey, achievements and retirement

Mikhail Grabovski, drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2004, transitioned to the NHL in 2007 but saw limited playing time. Traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, he excelled, leading rookie scoring in the Eastern Conference. He continued to impress, securing a lucrative contract extension in 2012.

However, due to the 2012–13 NHL lockout, Mikhail Grabovski briefly played in the KHL before being bought out by the Maple Leafs in 2013. He then signed with the Washington Capitals, where he delivered a solid performance. Grabovski later joined the New York Islanders but struggled with injuries. It led to his contract being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, though he never played for them. In 2019, he retired from playing.