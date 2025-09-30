  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • [Watch] Ex-Rangers goalie's American wife details her 48 hour non-stop travel to Russia in viral IG reel

[Watch] Ex-Rangers goalie's American wife details her 48 hour non-stop travel to Russia in viral IG reel

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:44 GMT
[Watch] Ex-Rangers goalie
[Watch] Ex-Rangers goalie's American wife details her 48 hour non-stop travel to Russia in viral IG reel. (Image Source: Taylor Huska/IG)

Tyler McGrail, the American wife of former New York Rangers goalie Adam Huska, has been trending in the hockey community for her viral Instagram reel posted on Sept. 21, which garnered over 800,000 views, about her longest travel day ever, a 48-hour nonstop journey.

Ad

Her journey began after driving three hours to JFK airport at 5 a.m. After checking in, she boarded a 10-hour flight to Istanbul. She and her dog had taken this route three or four times before, as her husband played hockey in Russia for two seasons.

She then had a three-and-a-half-hour layover in Istanbul, which she considers one of the best airports in the world. Soon after, she boarded a four-hour flight to Moscow, sleeping nearly the entire way before landing in Moscow.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Longest travel day everrr...!!!Made it to Vladivostok, Russia," she captioned the post.
Ad

With seven hours until her next flight, she booked a hotel to rest, and around 1 a.m., she was back at the airport checking in. Adam Huska's wife's final leg was an eight-hour flight from Moscow to Vladivostok. The plane was crowded, but business class was nearly empty, allowing her to sleep for about three hours.

She was also growing excited and eager to reunite with her husband. Finally, she met Adam Huska after a 48-hour-long journey, and they headed to their apartment, concluding her travel day.

Ad

How long did Adam Huska play for Rangers in the NHL?

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

Adam Huska was drafted 184th overall by the Bluehsirts in the 2015 NHL Draft. He made his only NHL appearance for the Rangers in 2021 against the Colorado Avalanche, where he conceded seven goals and made 32 saves.

Currently, Huska plays for Admiral Vladivostok in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). After becoming a free agent from the Rangers, he also played for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL and HC Lugano in the Swiss National League.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications