[Watch] Ex-Rangers goalie's American wife details her 48 hour non-stop travel to Russia in viral IG reel

Tyler McGrail, the American wife of former New York Rangers goalie Adam Huska, has been trending in the hockey community for her viral Instagram reel posted on Sept. 21, which garnered over 800,000 views, about her longest travel day ever, a 48-hour nonstop journey.Her journey began after driving three hours to JFK airport at 5 a.m. After checking in, she boarded a 10-hour flight to Istanbul. She and her dog had taken this route three or four times before, as her husband played hockey in Russia for two seasons.She then had a three-and-a-half-hour layover in Istanbul, which she considers one of the best airports in the world. Soon after, she boarded a four-hour flight to Moscow, sleeping nearly the entire way before landing in Moscow.&quot;Longest travel day everrr...!!!Made it to Vladivostok, Russia,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith seven hours until her next flight, she booked a hotel to rest, and around 1 a.m., she was back at the airport checking in. Adam Huska's wife's final leg was an eight-hour flight from Moscow to Vladivostok. The plane was crowded, but business class was nearly empty, allowing her to sleep for about three hours.She was also growing excited and eager to reunite with her husband. Finally, she met Adam Huska after a 48-hour-long journey, and they headed to their apartment, concluding her travel day.How long did Adam Huska play for Rangers in the NHL?NHL: Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers - Source: ImagnAdam Huska was drafted 184th overall by the Bluehsirts in the 2015 NHL Draft. He made his only NHL appearance for the Rangers in 2021 against the Colorado Avalanche, where he conceded seven goals and made 32 saves. Currently, Huska plays for Admiral Vladivostok in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). After becoming a free agent from the Rangers, he also played for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL and HC Lugano in the Swiss National League.