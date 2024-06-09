WATCH: Famous shirtless kid strikes again, poses behind Oilers' HC Kris Knoblauch at Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers' game against Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals didn't turn out as the Plan for the Oilers' camp. Despite all the expectations, Edmonton Oilers were shut scoreless and lost 3-0 to Florida.

It was pretty sad for fans who traveled all the way from north of the border to southernmost Miami. But a moment of laughter took place when a little Florida fan known for video bombing performed the iconic muscle man posture. As soon as ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan approached Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch, the kid dumped his shirt to do his thing.

Knoblauch kept talking to the mic, not noticing that there was some kid behind doing something unusual. The kid didn't stop and kept getting all the attention with the support of the surrounding crowd, who were laughing their heart out.

The same kid was also present during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final during Florida's game against the New York Rangers.

Sergei Bobrovsky's 32 saves helped Florida Panthers beat Oilers 3-0 in Game 1

Sergei Bobrovsky led the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with 32 saves. It defined the first shutout in a Cup Final Game 1 in 13 years.

Forward Evan Rodrigues praised Bobrovsky's performance.

“He (Sergei Bobrovsky) was incredible tonight. He did everything for us,” Rodrigues said (via NHL.Com)

Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers. Despite Edmonton's efforts, goalie Stuart Skinner's 15 saves weren't enough to fend off Florida's offense.

Matthew Tkachuk noted the importance of focusing on the upcoming games despite the initial victory.

“It's just one [game] Obviously, you really want to take care of the first one, especially on home ice. Now, just looking forward to Game 2, but I guess it feels good," Tkachuk said.

Verhaeghe's early goal set the pace for Florida, with Rodrigues extending their lead in the second period and Luostarinen sealing the win with an empty-net goal.

Bobrovsky's stellar saves, including six against Connor McDavid, kept Edmonton's potent offense at bay. Although McDavid leads the playoffs in points, he was held scoreless for the first time in five games. Even with Edmonton's powerful offensive lineup, they couldn't score on three power-play chances.