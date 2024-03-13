WATCH: Fight breaks out at Red Wings practice, Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond forced to be separated

On Wednesday, tensions flared at the Detroit Red Wings' practice as defenseman Ben Chiarot and winger Lucas Raymond embroiled in a heated altercation.

Jeanna Trotman, a reporter for WXYZ Detroit, shared a video of the moment on X and captioned it:

"Frustration at Red Wings practice. Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond got into at practice and had to be broken up."

During the scuffle, Raymond, who had lost his helmet, attempted to throw a punch as he was being pulled away from Chiarot. Despite the intense moment, tensions quickly dissipated as the two players exchanged words before drills resumed.

The incident occurred amidst a challenging period for the Red Wings, who have recently struggled to find success on the ice.

The Buffalo Sabres surged with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram highlighted the significance of the win:

“That’s a big two points for us in the standings, so just got to keep chugging along here. I think you’re always kind of watching (the standings). I think you try to use it as as motivation....”

Byram, who scored twice along with contributions from Zach Benson and others, emphasized the team's motivation to climb in the standings. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's solid performance helped secure the win.

In contrast, the Red Wings faced a six-game losing streak, with coach Derek Lalonde acknowledging the urgency.

“We’re running out (of time),” he said.

Despite missing captain Dylan Larkin due to injury, Lalonde remained optimistic about the team's ability to bounce back.

“This group’s responded pretty well throughout. This is a low low. So I think this group will respond well,” he said.

The goaltending struggles compounded Detroit's woes, with Alex Lyon allowing four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by James Reimer. Lalonde defended Lyon, attributing the goals to defensive lapses. However, Lyon's shaky performance was evident.

Buffalo maintained offensive pressure throughout the game, as Benson said,

“We were buzzing from the start, I thought we did a good job keeping our foot on the pedal there....”

The game saw an injury scare for Red Wings' Joe Veleno who was struck in the head by a slapshot.

In Thursday's upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes, Detroit will look to avenge their recent 4-0 loss to the Coyotes.