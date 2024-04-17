WATCH: Filip Hronek's savage chirp at Calgary Flames bench - "You have holidays in two days"

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek was caught on the mic while unleashing a memorable chirp aimed at the Calgary Flames bench during Tuesday's matchup.

Things escalated between the Canucks and Flames during their game at Rogers Arena. The tension escalated late in the second period, and a camera positioned between the benches captured Filip Hronek delivering a taunting remark towards the Flames bench.

The hot mic picked up the moment as Hronek engaged in some banter, possibly directed at Calgary's defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who is also renowned for his own trash-talking skills.

Hronek fired off the memorable chirp:

"You have holidays in two days… I feel sorry for you.”

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Filip Hronek's chirp towards the Flames bench can be taken as a reflection of both teams' standings in the league.

The Canucks have secured a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, while the Flames did not make it to the post-season.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks clinched the Pacific Division title after beating the Flames 4-1. With one game remaining, they have the opportunity of topping the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference. The Canucks trail the Stars by just two points in the conference standings.

How Filip Hronek and Canucks down Flames?

Tyler Myers opened the scoring for the Canucks after scoring a short-handed goal 12 minutes into the first period.

Just over a minute later, Nils Hoglander made it 2-0 for Vancouver as he tapped in a pass from Elias Pettersson for his 24th goal of the season. Coming into the second period, Dakota Joshua extended the hosts' lead to 3-0 after scoring from inside the dot on a 2-on-1.

Expand Tweet

Brayden Pachal ended Thatcher Demko's bid for a shutout night after beating him for a wrist shot goal from the top of the left circle to cut the Cancuks' lead to 3-1. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, JT Miller netted his 37th goal of the season to seal a commanding 4-1 win for the Canucks.

Demko ended the night with 39 saves. Filip Hronek and Vancouver will play their last game of the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback