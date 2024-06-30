WATCH: Florida Panthers' Sasha Barkov drinks out of a worn flip-flop during championship parade

The Florida Panthers, led by captain Sasha Barkov, sealed their first Stanley Cup win after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final. It was the Panthers' first championship win in 30 years.

The team is celebrating the triumph in style with Sunday's championship parade in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following State Road A1A and going from Riomar Street to Southeast Fifth Street. One viral video from the parade shows a rather wild example of the way the festivities are going.

This clip captured Barkov drinking beer from a used flip-flop. The whole team was on a truck, parading with the Stanley Cup.

"The Cup is here. And Sasha Barkov is drinking out of a flip flop," sports writer David Wilson posted on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Stanley Cup parade is popular for its over-the-top revelry by players, so this is not something uncommon. Generally, NHL players celebrate the win by drinking beer from the Stanley Cup.

Barkov perfectly played his role as Panthers captain and scored 80 points in the regular season. The Panthers finished first in the Atlantic division with 110 points. Later in the postseason, they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, the Boston Bruins in the second round and the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Sasha Barkov talks about winning the Stanley Cup, praise from Matthew Tkachuk and more

Sasha Barkov became the first Finland-born NHL captain to win the Stanley Cup after the Panthers overcame the Oilers. He played an important role in containing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“It was our dream and now it’s our reality,” Barkov said about winning the Stanley Cup (via NHL).

Barkov scored only 22 points in the playoffs, which included eight goals and 14 assists. Barkov's victory was also celebrated in Finland, where he is a national hero.

“It’s a great honor,” Barkov said. “Finland is a huge, huge hockey country and there have been a lot of great captains from Finland."

Forward Matthew Tkachuk also played an important role in the win.

“Best teammate I've ever had,” Tkachuk said about Barkov (via NHL). “Best player. Best leader. So thankful that I'm able to ride shotgun with him on occasion. He's the real deal and I'm so happy for him. He's been here for a long time, through the ups and downs, and he deserves this as much as anybody."

NHL shared a clip of Sasha Barkov meeting 'Barkov Jr.' after winning the cup.

"Barky Jr. just wants to go to sleep... #StanleyCup," NHL posted on X.

Expand Tweet

What do you think about Sasha Barkov's celebration? Let us know in the comments below!