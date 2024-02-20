WATCH: Flyers release hilarious promo featuring John Tortorella to announce Gritty earmuff giveaway

In a move that's sure to leave fans in stitches, the Philadelphia Flyers have unveiled a hilarious promo featuring none other than head coach John Tortorella to announce their upcoming Gritty earmuff giveaway.

The announcement came via X, with the Flyers tweeting a video and captioning it

"Earmuffs. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for #TBLvsPHI on Feb. 27 at @WellsFargoCtr will receive @GrittyNHL earmuffs."

The video, which quickly went viral, showcases the Flyers coach sitting down to address his team, with none other than the beloved Flyers mascot Gritty in attendance.

As Tortorella begins to speak, he inadvertently lets slip a few choice words, prompting Gritty to swiftly don a pair of earmuffs to shield himself from the colorful language.

However, the fun does not stop there. Each time John Tortorella throws out another expletive, a beep sound is heard, prompting Gritty to raise and drop his earmuffs in amusement.

The action is interrupted by the arrival of a security agent, who directs Gritty to keep the earmuffs on, resulting in a cascade of beep sounds as Tortorella's colorful vocabulary continues unabated.

The promo has generated significant buzz among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the giveaway event at the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 27th.

The Lightning (30-22-5) will face the Flyers (29-20-7) in what promises to be an exciting game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

The game will be broadcast on NBCSP and BSSUN, giving fans across the nation the chance to tune in and catch all the action.

John Tortorella's remarks on Flyers' Stadium Series loss

In a thrilling outdoor showdown at MetLife Stadium, the New Jersey Devils dominated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 before a crowd of 70,328 fans. The Devils, led by captain Nico Hischier, who scored two goals and assisted, took an early lead and never looked back.

Nathan Bastian also contributed two goals, with Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith adding one each. Goalkeeper Nico Daws made an impressive 43 saves, securing the victory for the Devils.

Despite a strong effort from the Flyers, including two goals from Owen Tippett, they fell short in the crucial playoff chase. Flyers coach John Tortorella acknowledged the Devils' superior performance, saying:

“We had some breakdowns and some opportunities to score. We didn't score and they did. They were the better team.”

The game marked the 40th NHL outdoor event and the third of the NHL season.