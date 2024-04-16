WATCH: Former Penguins forward Tyler Kennedy makes spectacular puck catch in stands during Pens-Preds game

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tyler Kennedy was in attendance during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Nashville Predators game taking place in Pittsburgh and ended up catching a puck that was shot into the crowd.

Kennedy was watching the game with his son and caught the puck soaring toward the spectators during the second period of play. He then gave the puck to his son, who was amazed by the souvenir.

"A Penguins fan made an incredible catch on a puck out of play... The fan? Former Penguin Tyler Kennedy."

Tyler Kennedy was a draft pick in 2004, going 99th overall in the NHL Draft, and played six seasons with the club. He won a Stanley Cup with the organization in 2009. He retired in 2017.

In a statement to the SOOTODAY.COM staff by assistant general manager Ed Johnston, he said the following regarding Tyler Kennedy:

"Tyler has made great progress since we drafted him in 2004," He's a hard-working kid who improved his goal, assist and point totals every year with Sault Ste. Marie. We're excited about him turning pro and look forward to seeing him at training camp in September."

Tyler Kennedy dressed for 372 games as a Penguins player. He contributed 76 goals and 92 assists tallying 168 points for the franchise.

Tyler Kennedy was honored into the Salt Ste. Marie Hockey Hall of Fame

Kennedy was recently inducted into the Salt Ste. Marie's Hockey Hall of Fame for his accolades on the ice.

The individuals to be inducted were announced on Jan. 31, 2024. The induction ceremony took place on Feb. 2, 2024, before the beginning of the game, between the Mississauga Steelheads and the SOO Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens.

He was inducted alongside two individuals in the builder category - Sherry Bassin and Paul Boyer. The latter works as the head equipment manager for Detroit Red Wings.

In a news release issued by the city, it said:

“These individuals have contributed greatly to the sport of hockey and will be recognized as great influences that have affected the sport of hockey in Sault Ste. Marie.”

