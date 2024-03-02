Watch: Former teammates Tom Wilson & Garnet Hathaway exchange knuckles after slashing showdown during Caps vs Flyers

In a heated matchup between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers, tempers flared during the third period as former teammates Tom Wilson and Garnet Hathaway engaged in a physical altercation. Hathaway, now playing his first season with the Flyers, appeared visibly frustrated with Wilson's taunts, leading to a slashing incident between the two players.

Despite attempts by officials to intervene, the altercation escalated into a full-blown scuffle, with both players exchanging blows and grappling on the ice. Hathaway gained the upper hand, standing over Wilson after he fell to the ice, though Wilson attempted to retaliate before other players joined the fray.

Both Wilson and Hathaway received four-minute penalties for roughing as a result of the altercation. Despite Wilson's involvement in the altercation, he managed to contribute to the Capitals' 5-2 victory over the Flyers, ending the night with two assists. In contrast, Hathaway did not record any points for the Flyers.

The Flyers initially took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Capitals stormed back with five unanswered goals in the remaining 40 minutes to secure the win.

Tom Wilson returns against Philadelphia Flyers after brief absence

Tom Wilson played against the Philadelphia Flyers after missing the previous practice due to personal reasons. Head coach Spencer Carbery confirmed Wilson's availability, reinstating him in his spot on the team's top line as the right winger alongside Alex Ovechkin and Hendrix Lapierre.

Rookie winger Ivan Miroshnichenko filled in for Wilson during a practice­ session. Tom Wilson's comeback is happening at a tough be­ginning to 2024. His offensive game has be­en off, scoring only eight points in 25 matches since­ New Year's. He has made­ a single goal in the previous 16 matche­s.

Facing the Flyers, Wilson had a chance to boost his game by scoring two valuable assists­ and adding value to the Capitals' attack strategy.

Capitals Secure Convincing Win Over Flyers: Game Highlights

Bobby Brink for the Flyers ne­tted the first goal. They we­re up by 1-0 early. Tippett booste­d the lead to 2-0 late in the­ first period. Then Ovechkin re­taliated for the Capitals, making the score­ 2-1 in the next period.

The­n, Sonny Milano balanced the scales at 2-2 for the­ Capitals, but John Carlson surged past, making it 3-2 to the Capitals before­ the end of the se­cond period. The third period saw Anthony Mantha and Strome­ widen the lead for the­ Capitals, closing with a 5-2 win. The scoring spree e­nded with Mantha's power-play goal and Strome's re­bound.