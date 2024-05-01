WATCH: Frederik Andersen attacks Anders Lee after taking offense to Isles captain colliding with him

In Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders, tensions boiled over after a collision between Islanders captain Anders Lee and Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

The incident occurred in the second period when Lee was battling for position in front of the Carolina net. As Pierre Engvall attempted to pass the puck to Lee, Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei knocked it away. Lee then crashed into Andersen and Skjei, and all three ended up down the ice near the net.

Andersen took offense to the collision and immediately confronted Lee. Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo jumped in to defend his goaltender, shoving Lee to the ice. The referees and players jumped in to intervene in the fight.

The confrontation underscored the intensity as Carolina ultimately prevailed 6-3 to eliminate the Islanders and advance to the second round.

Casey Cizikas, Mike Reilly and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots in losing.

Teuvo Teravainen, Andrei Svechnikov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots.

Frederik Andersen’s Hurricanes 6-3 win against the Islanders

The Hurricanes opened the scoring with Teuvo Teravainen’s goal just 1:23 into the first period off a sharp-angled shot assisted by Seth Jarvis. Andrei Svechnikov doubled the lead to 2-0 at 3:13 on a power play, thanks to a fortunate deflection off Islanders defenseman Robert Bortuzzo's stick.

The Islanders responded quickly, with Mike Reilly scoring a power-play goal of his own at 3:54 to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, Evgeny Kuznetsov restored the Hurricanes' two-goal lead at 13:22 with a penalty shot, roofing a snapshot over Semyon Varlamov.

In the second period, Brock Nelson scored at 3:47, assisted by Kyle Palmieri, to make it 3-2. Casey Cizikas tied the game 3-3 with just 22 seconds left in the period, capitalizing on a miscue by Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

The Hurricanes regained control in the third period. Jack Drury scored at 4:36 to put Carolina back in front 4-3, assisted by Brady Skjei. Moments later, Stefan Noesen tapped in a goal on an empty net after a dump-in took an odd bounce off the stanchion, giving the Hurricanes a 5-3 lead.

Seth Jarvis, who had already recorded two assists, sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:21, bringing the final score to 6-3 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Carolina next faces the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.