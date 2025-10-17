[WATCH] Goalie fight teased during Ducks vs. Hurricanes scrum, as Lukas Dostal skates down ice to challenge Frederik Andersen

A goalie fight was teased during Thursday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center. With seconds left in the second period, a post-whistle scrum escalated into a full-scale brawl, with Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal skating the length of the ice to challenge Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen. Officials and players intervened, preventing the gloves from dropping.Watch the video below:After the dust settled, netminders Frederik Andersen and Lukas Dostal each received two-minute minor penalties for leaving their creases. Meanwhile, K’Andre Miller, Mason McTavish, and Logan Stankoven were each issued two-minute minor penalties for roughing.Seth Jarvis sparks Carolina Hurricanes to 4-1 win over Anaheim DucksOn Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 at Honda Center.Seth Jarvis opened the scoring for the Carolina Hurricanes, putting them ahead 1-0 at 14:54 of the first period. This was the only goal in the opening frame.In the second period, Jarvis doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 11:22, making it 2-0. Leo Carlsson, the lone scorer for the Anaheim Ducks, cut the deficit to 2-1 at 15:30. In the third period, Alexander Nikishin extended Carolina’s lead to 3-1 at 2:38.Sebastian Aho sealed the 4-1 victory with the game-winning goal at 15:48. Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere notched three points apiece for the Hurricanes, and Andersen made 23 saves with a .958 save percentage between the pipes.The Hurricanes moved atop the Metro Division standings with a 4-0-0 record after as many games. They play the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena next on Saturday with the puck dropping at 9 p.m. ET.