  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Anaheim Ducks
  • [WATCH] Goalie fight teased during Ducks vs. Hurricanes scrum, as Lukas Dostal skates down ice to challenge Frederik Andersen

[WATCH] Goalie fight teased during Ducks vs. Hurricanes scrum, as Lukas Dostal skates down ice to challenge Frederik Andersen

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 17, 2025 05:17 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Goalie fight teased during Ducks vs. Hurricanes scrum, as Lukas Dostal skates down ice to challenge Frederik Andersen - Source: Imagn

A goalie fight was teased during Thursday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center.

Ad

With seconds left in the second period, a post-whistle scrum escalated into a full-scale brawl, with Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal skating the length of the ice to challenge Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen. Officials and players intervened, preventing the gloves from dropping.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the dust settled, netminders Frederik Andersen and Lukas Dostal each received two-minute minor penalties for leaving their creases. Meanwhile, K’Andre Miller, Mason McTavish, and Logan Stankoven were each issued two-minute minor penalties for roughing.

Seth Jarvis sparks Carolina Hurricanes to 4-1 win over Anaheim Ducks

On Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 at Honda Center.

Ad
Ad

Seth Jarvis opened the scoring for the Carolina Hurricanes, putting them ahead 1-0 at 14:54 of the first period. This was the only goal in the opening frame.

In the second period, Jarvis doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 11:22, making it 2-0. Leo Carlsson, the lone scorer for the Anaheim Ducks, cut the deficit to 2-1 at 15:30. In the third period, Alexander Nikishin extended Carolina’s lead to 3-1 at 2:38.

Ad

Sebastian Aho sealed the 4-1 victory with the game-winning goal at 15:48. Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere notched three points apiece for the Hurricanes, and Andersen made 23 saves with a .958 save percentage between the pipes.

The Hurricanes moved atop the Metro Division standings with a 4-0-0 record after as many games. They play the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena next on Saturday with the puck dropping at 9 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications