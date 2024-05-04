WATCH: Grammy-winner Shania Twain cranks the siren to rally Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6

Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain showed her support for the Vegas Golden Knights by cranking the pregame siren before Game 6 of their playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

The Canadian country music superstar, dressed in a Golden Knights jersey and hat, hyped up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the must-win game for the Knights.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Twain, known for hits like "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "That Don't Impress Me Much", brought plenty of star power to rally behind the Knights.

Currently performing her third Las Vegas residency called "Shania Twain: Come On Over" at Planet Hollywood, Twain is no stranger to Sin City. As a part-time Vegas resident, she has embraced the local hockey team and made sure to show her support in person at Game 6.

Twain's spirited siren set the tone for an energetic game, which Vegas won with a final score of 2-0 against Dallas, tying the series at 3-3.

Mitch Marner surprises fiancée on stage at Shania Twain concert

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner pulled off an epic surprise for his fiancée Stephanie LaChance during a recent Shania Twain concert in Toronto.

Knowing his bride-to-be is a huge fan of the Canadian country icon, Marner arranged for them to be brought on stage during Twain's show for a special dance together.

Introducing Marner to the crowd, Twain said:

"I received a very sweet message from a fan you might know, that's if you like hockey. Of course we love hockey! You guys know who I’m talking about here – Mitch Marner!"

Expand Tweet

Twain revealed the contents of Marner's message:

“My fiancee is your No. 1 fan," Marner wrote (at 1:08 in the video above). "When she was young, she used to make up dances for all your songs. This is a big surprise for her tonight and I'm hoping she remembers some of the moves.”

When Twain invited the couple on stage, LaChance was visibly overjoyed and emotional. The singer further complimented Marner for his charity work.

"Canada has so much talent and it's such an honor to have you up here Mitch," Twain said (at 2:00 in the video above). "You're such a philanthropist; you do so much for charity. You're just a really amazing representative for Canada."

She then serenaded them with her hit "Up!" as Marner and his bride-to-be danced energetically on the stage.