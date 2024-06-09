Watch: Heated Florida Panthers-Edmonton Oilers scrum breaks out as multiple players exchange blows after goalie collision

Tensions flared during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers after a controversial goalie collision.

The incident occurred in the second period when the Oilers appeared to score a goal, but the referees called it off, ruling that the whistle had been blown before Connor Brown attempted to push a loose puck past Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tempers flared as multiple players from both teams engaged in a physical altercation. Roughing penalties were given to four players. Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark from Edmonton and Kevin Stenlund and Oliver Ekman Larsson from Florida. The video of the incident captures the emotions during this series.

The Panthers went on to win 3-0 against the Oilers. Goals by Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen, along with a 32-save display by Bobrovsky, led Florida to victory. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 15 shots in their defeat.

Florida Panthers' coach Paul Maurice praise Sergei Bobrovsky for Game 1 win

Sergei Bobrovsky played a key role in securing a win in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers. Panthers' coach Paul Maurice praised Bobrovsky after the game.

"There's nights where you will say that the driver of [the penalty kill] is the players, but tonight the driver of it was Sergei," Maurice said after the game. "With those elite shooters, you're not getting through that penalty kill without your goaltender at some point."

After the game, Bobrovsky deflected the praise onto his faith and his teammates.

"I'm here for God's fame, not for myself. I am nothing without him. I am just alive for the opportunity, and I enjoy every second of it," he said.

While satisfied with the Game 1 victory, Bobrovsky knows the series is far from over.

"Every win is a big win. But it's a long series. So, we're going to reset, refocus and get ready for the next fight," he stated.

The Oilers were left frustrated by their inability to beat the Florida Panthers consistently. Stuart Skinner said:

"He's amazing down low, he's also amazing up high. It's hard to beat him. He's an incredible goalie, but he does a great job of sealing the ice. You just got to somehow find a way to score a goal on him," said Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

With this victory, the Panthers have taken a 1-0 series lead as they prepare to host Game 2 on Monday night in Florida.