WATCH: Hollywood actor Kevin James hypes up the crowd at Vancouver Canucks game

The Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames game at Rogers Arena on Saturday wasn't just about the thrilling on-ice action. Hollywood actor Kevin James, renowned for his role as Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom "The King of Queens," added a touch of celebrity flair to the event.

The Canucks, who emerged victorious with a 4-2 win against the Flames, shared a clip confirming James' presence and captioned it:

"Hockey Night with Kevin James!"

While the spotlight was on James, the game itself was a spectacle. Nils Höglander stole the show with two crucial goals for the Canucks, complemented by strong performances from Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland, who each contributed two assists. Elias Lindholm, playing against his former team for the first time, scored a goal.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet lauded the exceptional teamwork displayed by Pettersson, Garland and Höglander:

"That line was feeling it tonight.”

“We played with some pace,” Garland said.

About Höglander, Garland said:

“Really had his legs early, got us going on the forecheck. Us undersized guys, we’ve got to spread them out in the [defensive] zone, and that's kind of what we did, create a lot of chances.”

The Canucks' recent string of victories reflects their determination and resilience on the ice, with goaltender Casey DeSmith making crucial saves to secure the win.

On the Flames' side, Jacob Markstrom's return from injury marked a significant moment, although the team couldn't clinch the victory. Despite Rasmus Andersson's goal and efforts from Nazem Kadri, the Flames couldn't overturn the Canucks' lead.

Vancouver Canucks next face LA Kings

The Vancouver Canucks, leading the Pacific Division with a 45-18-8 overall record and a 13-6-0 record in Pacific Division matchups, are set to host the Los Angeles Kings, who boast a 37-22-11 record overall and a 9-4-4 record in Pacific Division games.

Vancouver has shown prowess when opponents serve more penalty minutes, holding a 25-7-1 record in such scenarios. On the other hand, the Kings shine when scoring at least three goals, boasting a 31-3-6 record in such games.

This will be the third encounter between the two teams this season, with the Canucks securing a 2-1 overtime victory in their last meeting. Top performers to watch include Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland for the Canucks, and Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar for the Kings.

In their recent 10 games, the Vancouver Canucks have gone 7-2-1, while the Kings have posted a 6-3-1 record. Both teams have been consistent in scoring and providing assists, setting the stage for an exciting matchup in Vancouver.