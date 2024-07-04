Watch: Hollywood star Will Ferrell hilariously recalls inquiring ex-King Cam Talbot about his Ron Burgundy-inspired goalie mask

American actor and comedian Will Ferrell recently shared a hilarious story when he tried to ask NHL goaltender Cam Talbot and his Ron-Burgundy-inspired goalie mask. The incident dates back to the time Talbot was playing for the LA Kings while he recently signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Will Ferrell shared a humorous anecdote about Cam Talbot and his hockey mask. Ferrell noticed that Talbot's mask featured the character Ron Burgundy, whom Ferrell famously portrayed in the movie "Anchorman." Initially thinking it was a one-time novelty, Ferrell was surprised to learn it was Talbot's regular mask design.

“I looked at his mask. It's Ron Burgundy. And realized, and, I, we go to a fair amount of games, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, that's just a one-off,’” Will Ferrell said. “‘That's just for fun,’ and like, no, he, it's his go-to mask. His go-to mask. But why does Ron Burgundy inspire you to play good hockey? ”

Trending

Ferrell then recounted attempting to chat with Talbot about the mask during a game from the rinkside. Given he is a celebrity, Meyers joked that it should have been easy for Ferrell to gain Talbot's attention but it was not to be.

“I tried to talk to him during a game. Trying to get his attention. And he was would not, he would not… he was too focused,” Ferrell said.

Must say Cam Talbot sees little else outside the rink when he's playing, for he missed a life size ‘Ron Burgundy’ waving frantically at him from the rinkside.

Cam Talbot looking forward to ‘healthy competition’ in Detroit

After signing with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Talbot spoke to the media about his possible role in his new team.

While he mentioned he was yet to have conversations with Steve Yzerman or Derek Lalonde since joining the club, Cam Talbot claimed he was very excited to start a new chapter in Detroit.

“Obviously, just signed yesterday, a lot of excitement. You know, just people reaching out, but nothing's been defined yet,” Cam Talbot said.

Talbot mentioned that as he was yet to have a thorough conversation with the general manager and the coach, his role had not been defined to him down the pecking order between the sticks.

Expand Tweet

The player also expressed his excitement for his first training camp in Detroit and said that he is looking forward to some healthy competition.

“I'm sure there'll be a good, healthy competition come training camp time. You know, that internal competition always makes everybody better,” he said. “So I think that bringing in the guys that they brought in just, you know, drives everybody that much more, and that's a good thing for everybody.”

Talbot signed a two-year contract worth $5,000,000 with the Red Wings, which comes with an annual average value of $2,500,000. This contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback