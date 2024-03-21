WATCH: Huge hockey fight ensues as Toronto Maple Leafs jersey-clad Adam Copeland forces Christian Cage to wear Bruins threads

Professional wrestler and Toronto Maple Leafs superfan Adam Copeland arrived for his match against Christian Cage in a Leafs jersey. AEW was in Toronto on Wednesday evening and in the main event Copeland took on Cage.

The match was highly-anticipated and in the middle of it, they put on hockey jerseys, as Copeland wore a Maple Leafs jersey, while Cage donned a Bruins jersey. Of course, the Maple Leafs and Bruins are big rivals, so wrestling fans started to root for Copeland even more.

In the end, it was Copeland who won, becoming the new TNT Champion.

Adam Copeland's history with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Adam Copeland is from Orangeville, Ontario (just outside of Toronto), and is a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Copeland also gifted the Maple Leafs with their team belt, which they give to a player every game.

Speaking to Sportsnet, Copeland explained how that came together.

"Yeah, it kind of did, honestly. I figured, ‘Oh cool, they used it for a year and that’ll be it. Someone will hang it up in their house, awesome.’ I didn’t expect it was going to keep going, which is pretty cool. I had that thing made before the pandemic. I just hadn’t had a chance to (travel to Toronto).

"Then I saw Bruce Boudreau do it with the Canucks (in 2022) and I said, ‘No! No, Bruce! I was ahead of you! I swear!’ It was super fun, super cool. I met up with Morgan (Rielly) and I just said, ‘Hey man I had this made.’

"I think he just assumed that I had it made for me just to show him. I said, ‘No it’s for you guys. Do with it whatever you want, but it’s yours, it’s the team’s (belt).’ When I saw what they started doing with it, I mean, come on.

"My first truly tangible memories are watching the Leafs vs. the Islanders in the ’78 quarterfinals and Lanny McDonald coming down on a breakaway, so to feel like even a little part of something that I had made for a team that I’ve grown up loving, that’s pretty cool."

Currently, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in third place in the Atlantic Division and will play either the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL playoffs.