Watch: Hurricanes’ Evgeny Kuznetsov gets standing ovation upon his return to Washington 

Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov received a warm welcome back to Washington as he faced his former team, the Capitals, on Friday night. The atmosphere was charged with emotion as the Capitals played a tribute video for Kuznetsov on the jumbotron during the first period of the game. The crowd erupted into thunderous applause, chanting "Kuzy, Kuzy, Kuzy" as the video played.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Kuznetsov acknowledged the crowd with a spin on the ice and a wave of his stick.

In a post-period interview with Bally Sports' Hanna Yates, Kuznetsov reflected further on the moment, describing it as "pretty cool" to return to where his NHL journey began.

He said:

"It was pretty cool to be back where it all started, Thanks to the fans and the other team for clapping for me. It was a nice video. It's going to be emotional every time I come back here because it was my second home for a long time. Just got to make sure I play my game."

The gesture from both Hurricanes and Capitals fans underscores the impact Evgeny Kuznetsov made during his tenure in Washington. Despite now playing for a different team, the bond between player and city remains evident.

Evgeny Kuznetsov reflects on emotional return to Washington with Carolina Hurricanes

Evgeny Kuznetsov reflected on his return to Washington after facing his former team as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite not watching the tribute video, he acknowledged the roaring reception from the fans, expressing gratitude for his time in the capital.

Kuznetsov said (via RMNB.com):

"Yeah, yeah [I did], No, that’s special. That’s special. I think both crowds, one was in Raleigh right away when they cheer for me and this crowd cheer for me. It’s an award for any player. I want to say thanks for all the good and bad memories. It was an amazing atmosphere and I spend a lot of years here so it was all happy today."

It took a shootout for the Capitals to beat the Hurricanes 7-6 in a thriller that saw Alex Ovechkin score his 846th career goal, now just 49 away from Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, though not contributing to the Hurricanes' goals, appreciated the experience:

"I think it was three games in four nights, kind of one of those where it’s hard for us but I think we fought pretty good."

He also noted the challenges of the game and his physical condition:

"No, no, I was exhausted, tired. I was off for 50 days and then played three times in four days without practices. it’s not easy."

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Toronto Maple Leafs next on Sunday.