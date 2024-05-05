WATCH: Hurricanes Tony DeAngelo penalized for high hit on Will Cuylle's head

In a heated moment during the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers, defenseman Tony DeAngelo found himself in hot water after delivering a high hit on Will Cuylle, resulting in a two-minute roughing penalty. The event was captured by B/R Open Ice and highlighted DeAngelo's playing style, which resulted in punishment on the ice.

"Tony DeAngelo was given a two-minute roughing penalty for this hit on Will Cuylle," B/R Open Ice captioned the video.

The footage on the video displays Tony DeAngelo’s forceful approach on Cuylle hitting his upper body (head), such that Cuylle is thrown up into the air and then lands on the ice. The impact of the hit was evident from the reactions of both the players and the audience.

You can see another angle of the hit here:

As DeAngelo took to the ice for his first shift after the hit, boos echoed from the Madison Square Garden crowd, indicating disapproval of his actions. While there were initial expectations of a potential altercation between DeAngelo and Matt Rempe, no further confrontation occurred during the game.

While the game advances, the spotlight stays on Tony DeAngelo's actions and the reactions of both teams, letting the spectators witness the full power of NHL playoff confrontations.

Tony DeAngelo and Hurricanes face Rangers in Playoff Clash

The New York Rangers, despite being aware of the historical challenges faced by Presidents' Trophy winners in the Stanley Cup playoffs, remain focused on their own journey rather than dwelling on past trends.

As they face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, the Rangers aim to script their own success story by pursuing their first Stanley Cup since 1994. The Hurricanes, who are considered to be the favorites to win the cup, present a formidable challenge for the Rangers. They made it to the Eastern Conference final last year and are having a good season under coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Both teams have shown strong offensive capabilities, with balanced scoring lines contributing to their success. Frederik Andersen for the Hurricanes and Igor Shesterkin for the Rangers have been reliable in goal, anchoring their respective teams' defense.

Special teams play a significant role in this matchup, with both teams excelling on the power play and penalty kill throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. The series marks the third postseason meeting between the two teams in recent years, with each having claimed victories in previous encounters.

Ultimately, as the Rangers and Hurricanes are clashing in the playoffs once again, the focus lies on the present, with both teams aiming advance toward their Stanley Cup aspirations.