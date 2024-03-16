WATCH: Intense brawl between Ben Chiarot and Jordan Greenway, both players forced to be separated

On Saturday night, tensions escalated between the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres, resulting in an altercation involving Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot and Sabres forward Jordan Greenway.

The incident occurred early in the first period, with the Sabres already up 1-0. Chiarot initiated a confrontation with Greenway after a stoppage in play.

Chiarot dropped his gloves and prepared to unleash punches, despite Greenway's laughter at the initial attempts to provoke him. He managed to land one punch on the unsuspecting Greenway, who showed no signs of wanting to fight.

At that point, linesman Ben O'Quinn intervened by snatching Chiarot's arm mid-swing to prevent any further punches from being thrown. O'Quinn had to fully restrain Chiarot as he continued trying to go after Greenway.

The two players yelled at each other as O'Quinn maintained his grip on Chiarot and escorted him away from Greenway.

No penalties were assessed to either player following the incident.

The Red Wings were able to rebound from the early deficit to earn the 4-1 victory, snapping their long losing streak.

Ben Chiarot fights Lucas Raymond at Red Wings practice

During the Detroit Red Wings practice on Wednesday, defenseman Ben Chiarot and winger Lucas Raymond got into an altercation.

Raymond tried to throw a punch during the scuffle while being separated from Ben Chiarot. The tense situation eased quickly as the two players exchanged words before returning to practice.

Patrick Kane shared his take on the scuffle and the positive changes within the team.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I’d be more worried if we were walking around here all smiles, happy and everything’s okay. I think it’s good to get a little frustrated, as long as you harness it in the right way." Kane said via dethockeynow.com.

“Frustration can create a lot of positive energy as well; whether it’s practicing like you play, or just playing harder tomorrow.” Kane added.

The Red Wings next face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.