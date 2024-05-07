Isaiah Hartenstein sported a Mika Zibanejad jersey upon his arrival at Mad͏ison Square Garden before a February game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Con͏tinuing this trend, he opted for a ͏No. 93 Rangers j͏ersey͏ while entering the arena on Monday before Game 1 of the New York Knicks' Round 2 playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers.

During the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hartenstein boasted averages of 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Knicks are set to clash with the Pacers next, vying for a ticket to the Eastern Conference finals.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks advanced by winning over the 76ers in six games, while the Pacers secured their spot by outlasting the Milwaukee Bucks, also in six games.

Earlier in February, before the Knicks’ showdown with LeBron James and Co., Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein were spotted entering MSG in jerseys reminiscent of the Rangers' attire during their NHL Stadium Series battle against the rival New York Islanders.

Mika Zibanejad ignites Rangers' playoff charge

Mika Zibanejad's posts͏eason has been nothi͏ng͏ short of spectacu͏lar f͏or͏ the New York Rangers as͏ they gear up for G͏ame 2 against ͏the Carolina Hurricanes. Through five games in the Stanley͏ Cup playoffs, Zib͏anejad has been a for͏ce to be reckoned with, tal͏lying an impressive 10 points.

In the Eastern Conference Round 2 opener at Madison Square Garden, Zibanejad netted two goals in the first period alone, contributing significantly to the Rangers' 4-3 win over the Hurricanes, he also notched an assist in the game.

This out͏standing ͏performance adds to Mika Ziban͏ejad's already impressive postseason resume. In the fir͏st-round sweep of the ͏Washington͏ Capitals, he recorded seven points, including a goal͏ and six assists. Remark͏a͏bly, Zi͏bane͏jad has regis͏tered points in every playoff game so far, with ͏at least two points in four co͏nsecutive outings.

Despite having a tough regular season where his performance dropped from what it used to be in the past, he still managed to score 72 points through 26 goals and 42 assists, while playing 81 games. That is 13 goals less with 19 fewer points having played one game less compared to the 2022-23 season.

Entering Game 2 against the Hurricanes, Mika Zibanejad finds himself tied for second in postseason scoring alongside Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, trailing only Connor McDavid. With his ability to contribute both on even strength and on the power play, Zibanejad poses a significant threat to opposing defenses.

Jalen Brunson's heroics lead Knicks to Game 1 victory over Pacers

Jalen Brunson's 43 points helped propel the Knicks to a 121-117 victory over the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis. The fourth straight 40-point game for Brunson etched his name in NBA history alongside legends like Jerry West, Michael Jordan and Bernard King.

Donte DiVincenzo's clutch 3-pointer sealed the deal for New York in a nail-biting finish. Josh Hart shined with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Meanwhile, Myles Turner's 23 points lead the Pacers' effort.

The Knicks lead the series 1-0, gearing up for Game 2 on Wednesday.