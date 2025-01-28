  • home icon
  WATCH: J.T. Miller eats Brayden Schenn's heavy blow in short scrap right after face-off

WATCH: J.T. Miller eats Brayden Schenn's heavy blow in short scrap right after face-off

By ARJUN B
Modified Jan 28, 2025 12:14 GMT
The game between the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues on Monday night saw an intense scrap between Blues captain Brayden Schenn and Canucks forward J.T. Miller right after a faceoff early in the first period.

Schenn initiated the fight, landing a couple heavy blows on Miller before the two fell to the ice and continued exchanging punches. The referees quickly intervened to break it up after just a few seconds.

Both Schenn and J.T. Miller were assessed 5-minute majors for fighting.

During an intermission interview, Schenn shared the message he was trying to send by dropping gloves very early with Miller:

"Trying to get a response. Not starting well at home right now, and here we are - down 2-0 again. Unfortunately we got outshot and outplayed."

The Canucks went on to win 5-2 against the Blues. Connor Garland (two goals), Tyler Myers, Pius Suter and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen stopped 24 shots in the win.

For the Blues, Colton Parayko and Dylan Holloway scored. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the loss.

J.T. Miller discusses his fight with Brayden Schenn

Following the Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, J.T. Miller spoke with reporter Andi Petrillo about the altercation he had with Brayden.

Miller said that he expected the fight to take place, stating that he had heard the Blues coaching staff getting on their players, and as the Canucks had taken an early 1-0 lead at 2:52 in the first period.

"Honestly, yeah. I heard a rumor that they were getting yelled at by the coaching staff there. He's a leader, he's a guy that is willing, and obviously us scoring first shift of the game, I actually was kind of expecting that, but I have a lot of respect for him." Miller said.

The Canucks' strong start, which saw them build a 3-0 lead through the first two periods, was a key factor in their eventual 5-2 victory.

"It's a big game for a lot of reasons, you know, we're trying to put multiple good games back-to-back for us as a group. And it's roa ad trip we can come together and maybe separate ourselves from some of the teams and gain some ground," he said.

With the win, the Canucks improved their record to 22-17-10, moving them just outside of a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Next, the Canucks will face against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

