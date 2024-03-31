Watch: Jack Eichel ejected for spearing Wild's Kirill Kaprizov

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was handed a five-minute major penalty and ejected from the game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday after spearing Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov 14 minutes into the second period.

Eichel appeared to thrust his stick into Kaprizov's chest as the Wild forward skated up the ice. This was Eichel's first-ever major penalty and he may have to face disciplinary action.

Eichel has racked up 57 points through 25 goals and 32 assists in 54 games this season. He missed some time earlier in the year because of a knee injury sustained in January that required surgery.

Kirill Kaprizov, meanwhile, has 36 goals and 45 assists, this season.

Jack Eichel remains pointless in win against the Minnesota Wild

Jack Eichel did not score or assist against the Minnesota Wild, but the Vegas Golden Knights did win the game 2-1 in overtime.

Kaprizov took advantage of Eichel's dismissal by scoring the opening goal on a powerplay.

The Golden Knights hit back through Mike Amadio at the 13:43 mark of the third period, forcing overtime. Jonathan Marchessault fired the winner into an empty net for Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 41-25-8 with eight games remaining until the playoffs. The team is on a two-game win streak and has won five of its last six contests. Vegas sits seventh in the Western Conference with 90 points, three spots ahead of the Wild (79 points).

The Golden Knights face the Pacific division leaders the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, while the Wild take on the struggling Ottawa Senators.