Watch: Jack McBain and Jacob Middleton trade blows in heavyweight tilt during Wild-Utah game 

A skirmish between Jack McBain and Jacob Middleton broke out during the Minnesota Wild-Utah Hockey Club game on Thursday at Delta Center, Salt Lake City. The fight happened in the first period at 15:34.

Both players pushed each other before McBain threw the first punch. Middleton responded and pushed him back. They exchanged more punches as the fight continued. McBain lost his balance and fell but quickly got up. He started punching Jacob Middleton again before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

After the fight ended, Wild players tapped their sticks as Jacob Middleton went to the penalty box.

Here's a look at the fight shared on X/Twitter by B/R Open Ice:

With 2:10 left in the second period, Utah was leading the game 3-1. They outshot Minnesota 20-12 and controlled the faceoffs with 62,9% compared to Minnesota's 37.1%.

Both teams are from the Central Division. Minnesota has already secured a playoff spot with a 34-20-4 record. But on the other hand, Utah is fighting to make it to the playoffs and needs 10 points to secure it.

Previously, Jacob Middleton and Wild lost 3-2 to Red Wings

In their last matchup, the Minnesota Wild lost 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday after leading 2-0 at one point.

Marco Rossi scored first at 7:17 on a power play to give Minnesota the lead, knocking in a rebound after Matt Boldy’s shot. Jakub Lauko made it 2-0 at 11:11, tapping in a pass from Devin Shore.

However, Vladimir Tarasenko cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:12 of the second period with a one-timer off Erik Gustafsson’s pass. Simon Edvinsson tied it 2-2 at 13:12 with a one-timer from the left point after Alex DeBrincat’s drop pass.

Edvinsson scored again at 11:35 of the third period. Albert Johansson passed cross-ice and Edvinsson fired a slap shot over Filip Gustavsson’s glove.

Jacob Middleton played 20:07 for Minnesota, finishing with two shots on goal, a minus-1 rating, and two penalty minutes. Wild coach John Hynes said his team played well but couldn't finish.

“I think it’s a disappointing loss from the sense that I thought we played a really solid game,” Hynes said via NHL.com. “I thought we carried play. I think if you look at most categories, we were there: offensive-zone time, chances for, Grade As.

"They found a way to get a couple more goals than we did, but I think the style of game that we played, the structure we played with, the offensive attack that we had, we did lots of good things tonight but sometimes that’s how it goes,” he added.

Detroit goalie Cam Talbot made 22 saves on the night while Gustavsson stopped 13 shots for Minnesota, which ended its three-game winning streak.

