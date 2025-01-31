  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nazem Kadri
  • WATCH: Jacob Trouba exchanges bombs with Nazem Kadri after slamming him hard into the boards

WATCH: Jacob Trouba exchanges bombs with Nazem Kadri after slamming him hard into the boards

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jan 31, 2025 03:53 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Jacob Trouba exchanges bombs with Nazem Kadri after slamming him hard into the boards. (Image Source: Imagn)

Nazem Kadri and Jacob Trouba dropped the gloves during Thursday's game between the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks.

Trouba rocked Kadri with two big hits in the second period, slamming him into the boards. The Flames forward had enough of Trouba and responded by catching him before eventually dropping the gloves behind the goal.

Both exchanged a series of punches before the officials intervened to separate the two.

Watch the video here:

Jacob Trouba was hit with a five-minute major penalty for fighting against Nazem Kadri. Meanwhile, Kadri was initially hit with a two-minute minor for tripping against Trouba but was later assessed a five-minute major for fighting.

The Calgary Flames lead the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 after the end of the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

