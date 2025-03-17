  • home icon
  [WATCH] Jacob Trouba trades haymakers with Blues captain Brayden Schenn in spirited fight during Blues vs Ducks

[WATCH] Jacob Trouba trades haymakers with Blues captain Brayden Schenn in spirited fight during Blues vs Ducks

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 17, 2025 02:25 GMT
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn
[WATCH] Jacob Trouba trades haymakers with Blues captain Brayden Schenn in spirited fight during Blues vs Ducks - Source: Imagn

Anaheim Ducks blue liner Jacob Trouba and St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn set off fireworks on Sunday night, trading haymakers during the first period of their matchup at the Enterprise Center.

The tussle featured heavy right hands coming back and forth. Both pugilists stood their ground, but in the end, it was Jacob Trouba who prevailed in the spirited tilt.

Here’s a look:

The punches rained down on Schenn until Jacob Trouba knocked him to the ice. The officials then stepped in to break up the brouhaha, leaving Trouba as the victor.

Trouba and Schenn each got a fighting major with Schenn getting an additional penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

While Jacob Trouba won the fight, the Ducks headed into the dressing room down 2-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Edited by Neha
