WATCH: Jamie Benn floors Mark Scheifele with solid left amid scrum

Jamie Benn was ejected from Game 5 after a rough exchange with Mark Scheifele. Late in the third period, with the Winnipeg Jets leading 3-0, tensions boiled over near the Dallas Stars' bench.

Mark Scheifele tried to confront Benn but was held back by the referee. In the middle of the scramble, Benn threw a solid left punch that knocked Scheifele to the ice. The referee also fell, as he was gripping Scheifele’s jersey.

Gino Hard shared a post on X and wrote:

"JAMIE BENN DROPPED MARK SCHEIFELE IN THE MIDDLE OF A SCRUM 😱👊"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The officials handed out penalties at 13:28. Benn, Scheifele, and Brandon Tanev were called for roughing. Benn and Tanev also received 10-minute misconducts. Despite everything, the Stars ended up with a two-minute power play.

Winnipeg kept control of the game, as Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for his second shutout of the series. Scheifele opened the scoring and now has eight points in nine playoff games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and Vladislav Namestnikov added another to make it 4-0. Winnipeg played strong defensively and didn’t allow Dallas to get back into the game.

Mark Scheifele has been a key player for the Jets. He had 87 points during the regular season and remains one of their top offensive players, ranking second in points in the postseason. An injury to him would be a major setback, especially this late in the playoffs.

Jamie Benn’s punch and ejection became one of the biggest moments of the night. There is no word yet on whether he will face further discipline. The Jets' win keeps their playoff hopes alive, and the series is now 3-2 in favor of Dallas.

Game 6 is set for Saturday in Dallas. The Stars will try to finish the series, while the Jets aim to force a Game 7.

Mark Scheifele scored the first goal to kick off the Game 5

Mark Scheifele scored first for the Winnipeg Jets at 6:17 of the second period. His pass hit Wyatt Johnston’s stick and then Thomas Harley’s skate before going in. Nikolaj Ehlers made it 2-0 early in the third during a 5-on-3 power play. He moved in close and scored off the far post. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal at 12:07 on another power play with a wrist shot.

Ehlers scored again at 19:15 into an empty net to make it 4-0. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the shutout, with 13 of them coming in the third period. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for Dallas. The Winnipeg Jets avoided elimination with this win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama