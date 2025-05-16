WATCH: Jamie Benn floors Mark Scheifele with solid left amid scrum

Jamie Benn was ejected from Game 5 after a rough exchange with Mark Scheifele. Late in the third period, with the Winnipeg Jets leading 3-0, tensions boiled over near the Dallas Stars' bench.
Mark Scheifele tried to confront Benn but was held back by the referee. In the middle of the scramble, Benn threw a solid left punch that knocked Scheifele to the ice. The referee also fell, as he was gripping Scheifele’s jersey.
Gino Hard shared a post on X and wrote:
"JAMIE BENN DROPPED MARK SCHEIFELE IN THE MIDDLE OF A SCRUM 😱👊"
The officials handed out penalties at 13:28. Benn, Scheifele, and Brandon Tanev were called for roughing. Benn and Tanev also received 10-minute misconducts. Despite everything, the Stars ended up with a two-minute power play.
Winnipeg kept control of the game, as Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for his second shutout of the series. Scheifele opened the scoring and now has eight points in nine playoff games.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and Vladislav Namestnikov added another to make it 4-0. Winnipeg played strong defensively and didn’t allow Dallas to get back into the game.
Mark Scheifele has been a key player for the Jets. He had 87 points during the regular season and remains one of their top offensive players, ranking second in points in the postseason. An injury to him would be a major setback, especially this late in the playoffs.
Jamie Benn’s punch and ejection became one of the biggest moments of the night. There is no word yet on whether he will face further discipline. The Jets' win keeps their playoff hopes alive, and the series is now 3-2 in favor of Dallas.
Game 6 is set for Saturday in Dallas. The Stars will try to finish the series, while the Jets aim to force a Game 7.
Mark Scheifele scored the first goal to kick off the Game 5
Mark Scheifele scored first for the Winnipeg Jets at 6:17 of the second period. His pass hit Wyatt Johnston’s stick and then Thomas Harley’s skate before going in. Nikolaj Ehlers made it 2-0 early in the third during a 5-on-3 power play. He moved in close and scored off the far post. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal at 12:07 on another power play with a wrist shot.
Ehlers scored again at 19:15 into an empty net to make it 4-0. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the shutout, with 13 of them coming in the third period. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for Dallas. The Winnipeg Jets avoided elimination with this win.
