Watch: Jared Tinordi and Marcus Foligno exchange haymakers in spirited bout

In a thrilling matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks, forwards Marcus Foligno and Jared Tinordi stole the spotlight with an epic showdown that ignited the crowd and left fans on the edge of their seats.

The Wild was ahead 1-0 in the second period. Then, there was Foligno and Tinordi, who had a long, strong fight. Things soon got heated. Punches were thrown. Neither player gave up, showing their loyalty to their teams and teammates.

This intense fight seemed to go on forever. Finally, the referees stepped in to put a stop to it.

Both Marcus Foligno and Jared Tinordi were handed well-deserved penalties for their roles in the heated exchange, each receiving five minutes for fighting. However, their willingness to stand toe-to-toe and exchange haymakers epitomized the intensity and passion of the NHL.

Foligno stirred the crowd earlier by interfering with Blackhawks' goalie Mrazek, missing a penalty shot. Now, with a 1-1 standoff, each action and instant is vital. Both teams are fighting, wanting to be the reigning power on the ice.