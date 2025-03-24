Watch: Jeremy Swayman drops the gloves against Darcy Kuemper but refs thwart potential goalie fight

Tensions flared between Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and LA Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper on Sunday as both goalies were about to fight in the center ice.

Ad

The incident ignited in the second period when Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov collided with Kuemper during a play. Unhappy with the contact, Kuemper grabbed Khusnutdinov from behind and forcefully removed his helmet.

Swayman wasn't impressed with Kuemper's actions on his teammate. He skated to the center ice, smacked his stick on the surface and called out Kuemper to confront him. Just as the two goalies prepared for a fight, the referees stepped in and halted what could have been a dramatic goalie fight.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Darcy Kuemper was assessed two-minute minor penalties for leaving the crease and removing an opponent's helmet. Meanwhile, goalie Jeremy Swayman was also hit with a two-minute minor penalty for leaving the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama