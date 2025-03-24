  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Watch: Jeremy Swayman drops the gloves against Darcy Kuemper but refs thwart potential goalie fight

Watch: Jeremy Swayman drops the gloves against Darcy Kuemper but refs thwart potential goalie fight

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 24, 2025 03:38 GMT
Boston Bruins v Los Angeles Kings - Source: Getty
Jeremy Swayman drops the gloves against Darcy Kuemper but refs pacify potential goalie fight - Source: Getty

Tensions flared between Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and LA Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper on Sunday as both goalies were about to fight in the center ice.

Ad

The incident ignited in the second period when Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov collided with Kuemper during a play. Unhappy with the contact, Kuemper grabbed Khusnutdinov from behind and forcefully removed his helmet.

Swayman wasn't impressed with Kuemper's actions on his teammate. He skated to the center ice, smacked his stick on the surface and called out Kuemper to confront him. Just as the two goalies prepared for a fight, the referees stepped in and halted what could have been a dramatic goalie fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video here:

Darcy Kuemper was assessed two-minute minor penalties for leaving the crease and removing an opponent's helmet. Meanwhile, goalie Jeremy Swayman was also hit with a two-minute minor penalty for leaving the crease.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी