Watch: Jets' Adam Lowry and Blues' Brayden Schenn throw heavy punches in heated fight 

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry and St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn engaged in a rare on-ice altercation during tonight's Western Conference rivalry matchup.

The confrontation unfolded at the 13:07 mark of the first period, amidst an intense battle for momentum. Both players exchanged heavy punches, and both fell on the ice, after which officials intervened, eliciting applause from the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, both captains were handed 5-minute fighting penalties. Lowry, however, left the ice to address some issues arising from the altercation. At the time of the scuffle, the score remained tied at zero.

Brayden Schenn's take on fighting with Adam Lowry

Reflecting on his altercation with Lowry during the second-period interval, Schenn offered insight into the heated exchange:

"I asked him to fight — I didn't even know he fought last game... I just didn't like our start and obviously didn't like the previous game, so trying to bring some emotion and energy to the team," Schenn said.

Expand Tweet

Adam Lowry's fight with Arizona Coyotes' Michael Kesselring, which occurred in the Jets' previous game, was apparently unknown to Schenn. His comments shed light on his motivation for initiating the fight, citing a desire to inject some emotion and energy into the St. Louis Blues' performance.

Jets prevail 4-2 in intense showdown against Blues

The Winnipeg Jets won 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, with the Blues losing their fifth game in their last seven matchups. The contest began with Jets' Sean Monahan slapping one through at 8:53 into the first period, with help from Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey for a 1-0 lead.

Just a little over a minute later, Brenden Dillon scored for the Jets, making it 2-0, with a snap shot assisted by Mark Scheifele at 10:20.

However, the Blues quickly responded with Pavel Buchnevich finding the back of the net with a backhand shot at 10:50, assisted by Marco Scandella and Robert Thomas, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Kyle Connor then increased the Jets' lead once more, scoring a wrist shot at 15:33, assisted by Morrissey, making it 3-1 at the end of the first period.

The second period saw St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad scoring an unassisted wrist shot at 9:03, bringing the score to 3-2. In the final period, Adrian Iafallo secured the win for the Jets with a backhand shot at 10:13, assisted by Ehlers and Monahan, sealing the win.