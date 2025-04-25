WATCH: Jets-Blues rack up 46 penalty minutes in a heated third period, end 7-2 onslaught with two all-out scrums 

On Wednesday, Game 3 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues concluded with a chaotic third period marked by two scrums.

The Blues dominated the Jets throughout the game, leading 6-1 in the third when tensions boiled over near the Blues' line. Players from both teams exchanged punches in a heated altercation.

The tensions persisted to the final buzzer, with both sides engaging in another round of punches.

Both teams combined for a whopping 46 penalty minutes in the third. Zack Boulduc, Collin Miller, Logan Stanley (thrice), Neal Pionk, Bradyen Schenn, and Luke Schenn were penalized with a two-minute minor.

Additionally, Vladislav Namestnikov and Brayden Schenn were hit with 10-minute game misconduct penalties. The St. Louis defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-2 to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

