WATCH: Jimmy Fallon roasts NHL players in Tonight Show's hilarious superlatives segment

Jimmy Fallon brought his humor to the NHL with a recent segment of hilarious superlatives on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Shared on May 24, 2024, the video post on X (formerly Twitter) featured Fallon comically roasting several NHL players.

The segment started with Fallon introducing Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars. He said:

"He was voted most likely to floss with a pool noodle."

Expand Tweet

Next in line was Troy Stecher of the Edmonton Oilers, with Fallon stating:

"He was voted most likely to say, 'You're wearing that to your anniversary dinner at Chili's.'"

The Florida Panthers' Evan Rodrigues was also a target of Fallon's jokes.

"He was voted most likely to be watching a third rate magician hit on his mom," Fallon said, What? That's an award. I bet. Give that award out. Yeah, I don't know."

Radek Faksa of the Dallas Stars received a light-hearted dig as well. Fallon said:

"He was voted most likely to have a tiny elevator in his head that lowers ideas down to his mouth."

The laughs continued with Filip Chytil from the New York Rangers, who Fallon joked:

"He was voted most likely to be an additional property brother they don't talk about."

Wrapping up the segment was Kaapo Kakko, also from the New York Rangers. Fallon delivered the punchline:

"He was voted most likely to be named after a discontinued Ikea toilet."

"There you have it. Those of you, good luck there," he concluded.

Jimmy Fallon discussed Ralph Macchio’s love for NHL’s New York Islanders

In January 2022, Ralph Macchio appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where he shared his lifelong devotion to the NHL’s New York Islanders.

To him, the Islanders was a team that he adored since childhood as he accompanied his dad to games. In 1991, the Islanders honored Macchio as an honorary captain and crafted an NHL trading card for him. Jimmy Fallon surprised Macchio when Fallon displayed the card on the show:

“That was like 1991… that was the 75th year of NHL. So, they were going to different team to find celebratory captains. And I got a hockey card... It was awesome. I can't believe you found that,” Macchio said after seeing the card.

In the card, Macchio was seen wearing hockey gloves and an Islanders jersey, to which Fallon said:

“I love that you put the gloves on too, it makes me laugh..”

“It had to be my choice... that was me trying to be badass” Macchio replied:

“That's something only a superfan would do,” Fallon said.

Macchio and Fallon also discussed their time going to an Islanders NHL playoff game together where Fallon was optimistic about the Islanders’ success despite the game sleeping from their hands.