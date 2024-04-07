WATCH: Joe Veleno and Bowen Byram exchange heavy blows in NHL bout

Joe Veleno of the Detroit Red Wings and Bowen Byram of the Buffalo Sabres got engaged in a heated fight tonight. The clash unfolded at the Little Caesars Arena during a crucial game with playoff implications which has added intensity to the already heated matchup.

The altercation unfolded with 10:29 remaining in the first period, with Detroit holding a commanding 3-0 lead. Despite Buffalo's efforts, including five failed scoring attempts, the tension on the ice reached a boiling point as Veleno and Byram engaged in a spirited fight.

Joe Veleno, eager to retaliate after a hit from Byram, wasted no time dropping his gloves and initiating the physical exchange. Initially gaining the upper hand, Veleno delivered several punches to the back of Byram's head and neck as Byram struggled to defend himself.

However, Byram quickly turned the tide, pushing Veleno towards the boards and landing a series of punches of his own. The back-and-forth battle continued for a few seconds as both players refused to back down in the heat of the moment.

The intensity of the fight caught the attention of spectators and analysts, with B/R Open Ice tweeting,

"Veleno wanted to go after a hit from Byram and he answered the bell," acknowledging the raw determination displayed by both players.

Expand Tweet

However, not everyone viewed the altercation in the same light. NHL enthusiast Lyndon Anderson took to Twitter to express concern over Joe Veleno's hit, stating,

"Just seen a fight between the @DetroitRedWings Joe Veleno @BuffaloSabres Bowen Byram. Was shocked the linesmen were watching Veleno tee off on the back of Byram's head! Like wtf? Are they not there to protect players? Veleno got off at least 10 punches to the back of Byram's head!"

Expand Tweet

Joe Veleno and Wings earlier lost 4-3 to Rangers

The New York Rangers claimed a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings. Chris Kreider's crucial power-play goal in the third period secured the win for the Rangers, who are currently leading the Eastern Conference with 108 points. Barclay Goodrow shone for the Rangers with two goals after a position switch.

Rangers' coach Peter Laviolette praised Goodrow's performance,

“He’s a blood-and-guts type of guy and you need those guys in your lineup,”

Jonathan Quick's 30 saves were crucial for the win against a determined Red Wings.

Despite goals from Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher, and Dylan Larkin for the Red Wings, they couldn't overcome the Rangers' resilience. Coach Derek Lalonde acknowledged the challenge of facing a team like the Rangers and expressed frustration over giving them "a little too much."

The game saw several lead changes, with the Rangers responding swiftly each time. The victory extended the Rangers' dominance with New York winning seven of their last eight games.