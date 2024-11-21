WATCH: John Tavares yanks Alexander Holtz down onto the ice as Leafs-Knights scrum breaks out

A scrum broke out between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights players during the Wednesday night game at Scotiabank Arena.

The incident was in the second period after Oliver Ekman-Larsson checked Brett Howden behind the Leafs' net. Players from both teams quickly joined in as a scrum ensued. Leafs’ John Tavares forcefully took down Alexander Holtz with both players holding on to each other.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Referees broke up the scrum before it got out of hand. Ekman-Larsson, Howden, Tavares and Holtz all received roughing penalties for their roles in the altercation.

Early in the second period, Zach Whitecloud landed a high hit on Leafs forward Matthew Knies leading to Simon Benoit tackling Whitecloud down the ice. Whitecloud did not receive a penalty for his hit on Knies, who did return to the game.

Expand Tweet

Thee Leafs ultimately won 3-0 over the Knights. William Nylander, Pontus Holmberg and Fraser Minten scored for Toronto. Goaltender Joseph Woll was stellar in net, stopping all 31 shots he faced. Adil Hill stopped 23 shots in the loss.

Fans react to Leafs-Knights scrum

Fans reacted as the Leafs and Knights got into a scrum. Many Leafs supporters felt that Whitecloud's hit on Knies was the reason for the scrum while others accused the referees of losing control of the game.

One fan wrote:

"Refs mismanaging the game, this is the result."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote,

"Wonder why ...... maybe cause Whitecloud jumped and put his shoulder in Knies head ... yeah that is probably it."

Here are more fan reactions:

"Saturday night it was Reaves fault for the hit to the head, his responsibility not to hit the head, Nurse had his head down. Tonight Whitecloud left his feet, hit Knies in the head. But Knies fault for having his head down." one fan wrote.

"Thanks to Furlatt and his incompetent crew. Complete disgrace from the refs tonight" another fan wrote.

"An actual exciting game with players finishing their hits now!!" a user commented.

"I am a bit Leary with the hit, have a feeling if a Leaf did the hitting there, he would have been given a penalty and likely a major." another fan wrote.

Next, the Leafs will face the Utha Hockey Club on Sunday at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback