WATCH: Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa adorably cheered ‘Mommy’ as Meredith made Blue Jackets’ pick at NHL draft

A special moment happened at the 2025 NHL draft. Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith Gaudreau, announced the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round pick. She read the name of Jackson Smith, who was selected with the 14th pick by the Jackets. Meredith and Johnny's young daughter, Noa, watched the moment from home.

In a video shared by the NHL on X on Monday, 2-year-old Noa clapped and smiled as she saw her mom on TV.

“I miss her,” Noa said initially.

“Go Mommy go! Go Mommy go!” Noa cheered later.

Noa also stood up to clap for Meredith in a heartfelt moment.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died in August 2024. They were riding bicycles when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver. Since then, the hockey world has continued to honor Johnny. Meredith and Noa’s moment at the draft was one of many tributes.

On Monday, Johnny was also honored at the NHL Alumni golf tournament. A tribute video played on hole No. 12. His photo was displayed with other late NHL players. Alumni president Glenn Healy said Gaudreau was part of the hockey family.

"Still an active player at the time, but he was still part of our fraternity and should be remembered as such," Healy said, via NHL.com.

Players' special gesture at the IIHF for late hockey star Johnny Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau was also remembered during the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May. The United States won its first gold medal at the event since 1933. Players kept Johnny’s jersey in their locker room throughout the tournament. After the win, they celebrated with the jersey on the ice.

Several players spoke about Johnny’s impact, and Jeremy Swayman was one of them. He said he was a big part of USA Hockey.

"The biggest thing was having Johnny in our room, too," Swayman said, via NHL.com in late May. This gold goes to him and the legacy that he's paved for all USA hockey players... In every single game, we knew that he was with us and had our spirit, so this gold is for him."

Johnny played in five World Championships for the United States. He still holds the record for most points by a U.S. player at the tournament.

"We miss him terribly," Swayman further added, noting Johnny's impact on US hockey. "What he's done for the game, what he's done for USA Hockey ... he's paved the way for a lot of kids like me,"

The NHL draft once again showed how much Johnny Gaudreau is missed by the hockey community.

