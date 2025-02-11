WATCH: Johnny Gaudreau's father Guy joins Team USA on ice for practice ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Late Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Johnny Gaudreau’s father, Guy, spent some time with the USA’s hockey team members for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He joined the players on the ice for practice on Tuesday morning and for dinner the night before.

Various media outlets posted snippets of Gaudreau at the practice rink, interacting with the team's coaching staff.

“Guy Gaudreau joining Team USA on the ice for 4 Nations practice (via @renlavoietva),” @BR_OpenIce posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnny and his brother Matthew, who was also a professional hockey player, were killed in a tragic accident on Aug. 29. The brothers were in Salem County, New Jersey for their sister Katie's wedding. They were riding bicycles on the side of the road at night when a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver struck and killed them.

In the months since the accident, the hockey community has held multiple ceremonies to honor Johnny and Matthew, including puck drops and jersey retirements.

In December, the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers held puck drop events while hosting the Blue Jackets with the Gaudreau family present.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints, who Johnny played for in 2010-11 and won a Clark Cup with, retired his jersey number in a special ceremony on Jan. 11

On Feb. 6, Gloucester Catholic High School, where Johnny and Matthew graduated from, also held a pregame memorial event honoring the brothers.

Johnny Gaudreau’s father joins Olympians and Team USA for dinner on Monday

Guy Gaudreau joined the US hockey team and legendary hockey players Mike Modano, Mike Eruzione and Rob McClanahan on Monday. Eruzione and McClanahan were part of the gold medal-winning hockey team at the 1980 US Olympics. US’ hockey’s governing body posted a photo and description of the event on Instagram.

“The U.S. Men’s National Team had dinner with hockey greats—1980 Olympic gold medalists Mike Eruzione & Rob McLanahan, American icon Mike Modano, & Guy Gaudreau, father of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. Team USA opens the #4Nations Face-Off vs. Finland on Thursday!” The post read.

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is being held instead of the annual All-Star game this season. NHL players from Canada, Sweden, Finland and the USA will compete in the round-robin tournament scheduled from Feb. 12-20. Team USA will play their first game against Finland on Thursday.

