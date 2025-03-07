  • home icon
  • Watch: Jonah Gadjovich and Joseph LaBate throw bombs like there's no tomorrow in heated Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 07, 2025 03:07 GMT
Jonah Gadjovich and Joseph LaBate throw bombs like there's no tomorrow in heated Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup - Source: Getty

The first period of Thursday's matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets saw a heated exchange between Jonah Gadjovich and Joseph LaBate.

The two forwards traded barbs during a play, which quickly escalated into a full-blown fight. Dropping the gloves near the center ice, Gadjovich and LaBate unleashed a flurry of punches, neither willing to give an inch.

The crowd erupted excitedly as the two players went toe-to-toe, exchanging heavy blows. Ultimately the fight ended in a draw, with officials intervening to separate the two players to avoid further tussle.

Watch the video here:

Gadjovich was involved in a second fight during the same period against Mathieu Olivier.

Joseph LaBate and Jonah Gadjovich were both given five-minute major penalties for fighting. Meanwhile, the matchup ended with the Florida Panthers beating the Blue Jackets 3-0.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
