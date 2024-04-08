WATCH: Jordan Binnington hits Ross Johnston, takes exception after latter shoves away Blues teammate

During the second period of the Ducks-Blues game on Sunday, Ross Johnston made a hit with his elbow and shoved a Blues player, leaving Jordan Binnington taking exception and getting involved in the altercation in front of goal.

The situation escalated when Johnston hit Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker, who was attempting to impede his progress while moving the puck. Binnington seemed displeased with the Ducks winger's actions, leading the Blue goalie to quickly join the altercation with Johnston.

Johnston was given a two-minute penalty for high-sticking Tucker, while Binnington was given a two-minute penalty for roughing Johnston.

How Jordan Binnington and Blues beat the Ducks

On Sunday night, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the St. Louis Blues at the Honda Center. The visitors came out on top with a 6-5 win in the shootout.

Zack Boldus put the visitors ahead after 11 seconds with a snap shot off Robert Thomas' assist. Two minutes later, Nikita Nesterenko tied the game for the Ducks, tipping in Gustav Lindstrom's shot to beat Jordan Binnington for a wrist shot.

Matthew Kessel restored the Blues' lead at 12:36 of the first period. Coming into the second period, Frank Vatrano's tip-in shot off Alex Killorn made it 2-2 for the Ducks.

At 13:36, the Blues capitalized on the powerplay, with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scoring to make it 4-2 for the Blues before heading into the final period.

Leo Carlsson cut the deficit to 4-3 for the Ducks at 1:02 in the third period. Brayden Schenn scored the second powerplay goal for the Blues to put them ahead 5-3.

In the remaining minutes of the third period, the Ducks rallied for a comeback. Vatrano and Carlsson scored their second of the night to help the team tie the game 5-5 in the regulation period.

After a goalless overtime period, the St. Louis Blues prevailed, with Jordan Kyrou scoring the winner in the shootout. Thomas accumulated four points, while Kyrou notched up three points for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington ended the night with 33 saves. The win brings the Blues to within five points of the second-placed Vegas Golden Knights (92 points) in the wild card race in the west. The Blues next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.