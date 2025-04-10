WATCH: Jordan Binnington lands a shot on Corey Perry from behind, Oilers-Blues scrum ensues

Tensions flared in the first period between St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington and Edmonton Oilers veteran Corey Perry during Wednesday's matchup.

Ad

As the Oilers gained control of the puck near the Blues' net in the first period, Binnington was caught in a crowd of players from both teams in the net. Corey Perry, positioning himself to take a shot close to the net, made contact with the Blues goalie.

Frustrated, Binnington quickly got to his feet and threw a punch at Perry from behind. This sparked a scrum as players from both sides jumped into the fray on the ice.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordan Binnington was given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing Perry. Meanwhile, Perry was hit with a two-minute minor for goalie interference and a five-minute major for fighting against Jake Neighbours.

The St. Louis Blues are up 1-0 after the end of the first period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama