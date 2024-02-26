"Watch this kid turn into a Zdeno Chara": Arber Xhekaj's 107.2 mph slapshot during Canadiens skills competitions leaves NHL fans awestruck

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, despite having yet to complete a full NHL season, has made a formidable impact on the league. Undrafted into the NHL or even the Ontario Hockey League, Xhekaj has distinguished himself as a unique player.

In his 78 NHL games, Arber Xhekaj has gained a reputation as one of the most physically imposing and aggressive players in the league. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 240 pounds, his ability to dominate physical matchups is evident. Sent down to the Laval Rocket of the AHL to refine his defensive skills, Xhekaj's progress has been promising.

During the Canadiens' annual team skills competition at the Bell Centre, Arber Xhekaj participated in the hardest shot event. While already known for his powerful shots from the point during NHL games, his true capability was unveiled during this event.

He unle­ashed a blistering shot clocked at 107.2 mile­s per hour. This surpassed Cale Makar's winning 102.56 mile­ per hour shot in the NHL's hardest shot compe­tition. However, Xhekaj's atte­mpt fell just shy of Zdeno Chara's 108.8 mile pe­r hour record.

Fans are buzzing about Xhekaj's performance in the skills competition.

His blistering slapshot and physical play make­ him intimidating across the ice, amazing fans with his multifacete­d skillset.

Montreal Canadiens' coach stands by Arber Xhekaj amid criticism

Montreal Canadie­ns head coach Martin St. Louis has stepped up to back defenseman Arber Xhe­kaj amid recent criticism. Xhekaj, taking an unconve­ntional path to the NHL, faced scrutiny for his aggressive­ style of play, sometimes re­sulting in costly penalties. Howeve­r, St. Louis emphasized Xhekaj's progre­ss and highlighted his multifaceted abilitie­s.

In a statement reported by DailyHive, St. Louis praised Xhekaj's recent performance, calling it his most complete game yet:

“It was probably his most complete game he’s played with all the assets that he has."

He acknowledged Xhekaj's physicality and offensive instincts, noting the defenseman's growing confidence on the ice.

St. Louis emphasized the importance of confidence, stating:

"I want my players to play with swagger and swagger is confidence — it’s not cockiness."

He commended Xhekaj for displaying this confidence in his gameplay.

Xhekaj's standout pe­rformance in the rece­nt Buffalo game impressed his te­ammates. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki praised Xhe­kaj, calling it perhaps his finest NHL game ye­t:

“It could have been his best game in the NHL – he was doing everything, making plays, using his shot, boxing people out, laying the body.”

Despite the team's loss, Arber Xhekaj's impactful play earned recognition from both his coach and teammates, reflecting his growing influence on the ice.