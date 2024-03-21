WATCH: Kings' Andreas Englund exchanges haymakers with Jake Middleton in heavyweight fight

In the first period at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund delivered a thunderous hit and engaged in a brawl with Jake Middleton of the Minnesota Wild.

The altercation occurred at the 9:41 mark, with the Kings leading 1-0. Englund and Middleton traded heavy punches, resulting in Middleton's helmet being dislodged by Englund's blows.

Shortly after, Englund's helmet was also knocked off amidst the flurry of punches exchanged. The intense bout culminated in both players tumbling to the ice, prompting referees to intervene.

Here's the video:

Subsequently, Andreas Englund and Jake Middleton were each assessed a 5-minute penalty for fighting. As the second period drew to a close, the Los Angeles Kings surged ahead, with a 6-0 lead.

Los Angeles Kings dominate heading into third period

The Los Angeles Kings have taken a commanding lead of 6-0 against their opponents.

The scoring frenzy began in the first period when Phillip Danault tipped in a shot at 5:08, followed by Kevin Fiala's power-play goal assisted by Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe at 15:03, making it 2-0.

Viktor Arvidsson extended the lead with a snap shot a minute later, assisted by Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty. The second period saw no let-up from the Kings as Matt Roy scored with a wrist shot assisted by Quinton Byfield and Kempe just 28 seconds in.

Jordan Spence added to the tally with another power-play goal at 7:34, assisted by Tyler Moore and Danault. Anze Kopitar widened the gap with a slap shot assisted by Doughty and Arvidsson at 17:15. The scoreline stood 6-0 heading into the final period.

Andreas Englund and Jake Middleton's current season stats

Andreas Englund's season has been characterized by limited offensive contributions, registering only three assists in 20 games since February.

Despite maintaining a third-pairing role, his ice time has slightly decreased due to the Kings' recent preference for seven defensemen lineups. Nonetheless, this season marks a career-high for Englund, amassing 10 points, 35 shots on goal, 158 hits, 73 blocked shots, 63 penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating across 68 games.

Jake Middleton is having a solid season for the Minnesota Wild, tallying 21 points with seven goals and 14 assists in 67 games. His physical presence is evident through 70 penalty minutes, 127 hits and an impressive 130 blocked shots.

Middleton's offensive contributions, while modest, add depth to the Wild's lineup, with 74 shots on goal showing his willingness to generate scoring opportunities.