Watch: Leafs' Brandon Carlo and Kings' Jeff Mallot trade blows in spirited tilt; share a laugh later in penalty box

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game on Saturday featured a spirited fight between Leafs' defenseman Brandon Carlo and Kings' winger Jeff Mallot.

Ad

The incident occurred in the first period in center ice. Both players dropped their gloves for an intense bout. Carlo and Mallot grabbed each other's jerseys and traded a flurry of right-hand punches for 24 seconds before being separated by the referees.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, Brandon Carlo was fighting despite having a history of concussions, with six documented in his medical history. Both Carlo and Mallot received fighting penalties for their involvement in the tilt.

While sitting together in the penalty box afterwards, Mallot could be seen laughing and giving a thumbs up to Carlo, who also was laughing at the exchange.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Kings 3-1. Auston Matthews and John Tavares (two goals) scored for Toronto. The lone goal for the Kings came from Alex Laferriere.

After the game, when asked if he was aware that Jeff 's elder brother, Mike Malott, is a UFC fighter, Brandon Carlo responded:

"Not at all, but knowing that information, I'm thankful I'm not knocked out right now. So that's good to know, and I'll definitely do a little bit more research next time."

Ad

Anthony Stolarz stood tall in net, stopping 36 shots to backstop the Leafs to victory. At the other end, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves but couldn’t prevent the loss for Los Angeles.

Game recap: Leafs 3-1 win against Kings

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the second period when Laferriere picked up speed on the rush, slipped past Simon Benoit along the boards, and cut into the crease to tuck in a slick backhand at 1:57.

Ad

Toronto responded early in the third as Auston Matthews scored shorthanded just 55 seconds in with a wrister from the right circle. The Kings challenged the play for a high stick, but the goal stood.

John Tavares gave the Leafs the lead at 12:04 during a 4-on-3 power play, knocking in a rebound from Matthews' shot near the right post. He later sealed the game with an empty-netter at 18:35, securing a 3-1 victory.

With the win, the Maple Leafs (44-25-4) move back into first place in the Atlantic Division with 92 points, overtaking the Florida Panthers. They’ll next face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at Honda Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama