Watch: Maple Leafs fans make an early exit out of arena after Panthers' Game 5 shellacking 

Toronto Maple Leafs fans began making an early exit out of Scotiabank Arena during Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night after their team was going towards a disappointing home loss.

After the Leafs entered Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Panthers tied 2-2, the home crowd was forced to watch their squad get thoroughly outclassed. Florida smashed Toronto 6-0 in the third period.

The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the second period, prompting boos from the frustrated Leafs faithful.

Things only got worse in the third, as Florida piled on two more goals to take a commanding 6-0 advantage. With the game well out of reach, many Leafs fans decided to head for the exits early, unwilling to witness the remainder of the Panthers' shellacking.

With 5:50 left in the third period, the Panthers held a commanding 6-0 lead over the Leafs.

The Panthers went on to win 6-1 against the Leafs. Jesper Boqvist, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, A.J. Greer, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola scored on the night.

Nicholas Roberston scored the Leafs' only goal, while Joseph Woll allowed five goals on 25 shots and was subsequently replaced by Matt Murray, who allowed one goal on seven shots. Sergei Bobrovsky had 31 saves in the win.

Game Recap: Leafs 6-1 loss against Panthers

Ekblad got on board first in the first period, after sneaking a wrist shot past Woll to give Florida a 1-0 lead. Early in the second, Kulikov sparked Florida’s surge with a point shot that deflected off Toronto’s Scott Laughton and in. Boqvist added to the lead midway through the frame, finishing a cross-ice pass from Sam Reinhart at the post to make it 3-0.

Mikkola then ripped one from the left side to stretch the advantage to four. Tkachuk nearly added another on a power play but hit the post, and moments later, Greer made it 5-0 at 6:23 — prompting fans to leave early, with one even throwing a Matthews jersey onto the ice. Murray came in to relieve Woll but gave up a sixth goal on a Bennett power-play strike at 9:09.

Robertson broke the shutout with just over a minute left, scoring Toronto’s lone goal to make it 6-1.

Game 6 is set for Friday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

