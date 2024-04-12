WATCH: Maple Leafs honor prospect Rodion Amirov who died of brain cancer

The Toronto Maple Leafs honored the late Rodion Amirov, a prospect who passed away from brain cancer at the age of 21, with a heartfelt tribute on home ice. It was in the presence of the Amirov family, comprised of Rodion's father, mother and two sisters who attended the ceremony.

Rodion's diagnosis came just after he was drafted in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft Selection. He was born in Russia where he dedicated himself to hockey and represented his country as a player in the Under-18 Team Russia in the World Junior Championship.

To play homage to Rodion, his family was flown to Toronto, Canada, where they were part of the first-period video.

In words said by Rodion's father in an interview with MatchTV, a Russian Broadcasting Network:

“My main motivation for giving an interview, as a father and a witness to everything that happened to my son, is to thank people from the bottom of my heart. Thank you from our family and from Rodion, although he himself can no longer express it in words."

He added:

“We thank you for the attention and participation that the hockey community, clubs and organizations and fans have given us. Thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs, personally to Brendan Shanahan and Kyle Dubas. For the way they accepted Rodion, empathized and participated in his fate.”

After Rodion's passing, Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan said:

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss. Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto.”

Rodion Amirov's number was retired by the KHL club that he played for

Salavat Yulaev, a KHL hockey team, retired Rodion Amirov's number after the young star passed away. His teammates remember him as a brave individual who loved the game.

During an interview with David Alters and Nick Barden of The Hockey News, Josh HO-Sang said the following regarding his former teammates' will to fight the battle of his illness:

"He smiled in the face of danger, he smiled when the odds were stacked against him, he smiled even when he had every reason not to."

Amirov's story has touched many in the NHL and the KHL, who will fondly remember him for his good nature and outstanding personality that charmed the world of hockey.