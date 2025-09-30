Watch: Marc-Andre Fleury pulled off hilarious prank on Penguins teammates ahead of farewell game

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 30, 2025 15:33 GMT
Marc-Andre Fleury brought laughter to his old teammates before his farewell game. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins practiced at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex a day before Fleury's last game after inking his professional tryout contract.

Fleury played a prank on cars belonging to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The vehicles were covered with a yellow paint job of No. 29 and flowers with strips.

Penguins shared a post on X and wrote,

"Hall of Fame goalie, Hall of Fame prankster."
In the video, Malkin was the first one to step out of the arena and get pranked. He saw the paint job and said,

"Are you ******* kidding me? Hey! You know how much this car costs? You can't do this."

Later, defenseman Letang stepped outside and said,

"It looks like you're a racing car, Number 29. Oh! The Stripes (Laughts)"

Crosby joked that he might keep the new look, and he said he was expecting something worse inside the car.

"I was expecting worse. I saw the paint job and I thought, ‘What’s inside?’ And then there wasn’t anything," Crosby said, via NHL.com. "It was pretty good, could’ve been a lot worse. I think he took it easy on us."

Marc-Andre Fleury played his last game with the Penguins on Saturday. He entered in the third period. Fans chanted his name loudly at PPG Paints Arena. Fleury stopped eight shots to finish with a 4-1 win. Crosby, Malkin and Letang hugged him after the game was over.

"We’ve played a lot of games and many seasons together," Fleury said about Crosby, Malkin and Letang. "We won together. I was lucky to get to live this one more time and share this moment with them."

A short shootout followed the game for fun. Fleury then waved to fans during a final lap.

Marc-Andre Fleury's flower display and fan interaction

On Saturday, the Penguins honored Marc-Andre Fleury before his last game. They gave him a huge flower display shaped like No. 29. Players also wore special shirts with his name and number. Fleury returned to the ice for a short time but relived his old memories.

Fleury interacted with Penguins fans before the game. The team shared a video on X, in which they welcomed him to Pittsburgh.

"You can talk hockey a little bit, and it’s always good, and that’s why it’s always special coming back and feeling welcome back in Pittsburgh," Fleury said.

It was a fitting farewell to a Hall of Fame goalie and prankster. Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 wins in 1051 games, the second highest in the League.

