  • Watch: Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids in tears after dad’s final home game with Minnesota Wild

Watch: Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids in tears after dad’s final home game with Minnesota Wild

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 11, 2025 19:05 GMT
Marc-Andre Fleury&rsquo;s kids were seen crying at dad
Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids were seen crying at dad's last home game (image credit: instagram/vlaroseefleury)

Marc-Andre Fleury’s final home game with the Minnesota Wild was a special moment for his family. On Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, his three kids joined him on the ice before the game. They wore small No. 29 Wild jerseys and helmets. It was likely the last time they would see their dad start a home game in the NHL.

Fleury, now 40 years old, has played 21 seasons in the league. He has won three Stanley Cups and has appeared in more than 1,000 games. Fleury is second in all-time wins among goalies with 574. Before the start of the 2024-25 season, he mentioned that this was going to be his last year in the NHL.

Before the game against the San Jose Sharks, Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee, took a photo of their children watching him during warmups and shared it on Instagram.

“One last time,” Larosee wrote.
The kids stood next to Fleury during the national anthem. A video of the moment was shared on X by Gino Hard.

"Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids were brought to tears after Dad won what’s likely his final home start in Minnesota," Gino Hard tweeted.
Fleury gave up seven goals in the game, including three from Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini. His performance was subpar, but he pulled off an 8-7 overtime win. His goals-against average went up to 2.97, and his save percentage dropped to .897. Joel Eriksson Ek scored four goals and Kirill Kaprizov got the winner.

The Wild improved to 43-29-7 for 93 points and they hold the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They have three regular-season games left. Their next matchup is against the Calgary Flames, who are chasing a playoff spot with 88 points.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s wife Veronique celebrated birthday in Miami with Wild players’ partners

On March 28, Marc-Andre Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee, celebrated her birthday early with other Wild players’ partners in Miami. The group included Lauren Storhoff, Danielle Spurgeon, Natascia Marcantognini, Amanda Goligoski and Amelia Johansson. They started the trip on a yacht wearing captain hats and swimwear.

They relaxed in robes in a decorated room that had “Happy Birthday” balloons. They also had dinner at MILA, a Miami restaurant. Veronique posted photos on Instagram and called it a trip for the books.

"Started the birthday celebrations early with a trip for the books with the best crew," Veronique captioned.

Véronique and Marc-Andre Fleury got married in 2012 and are parents to two daughters and a son.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
