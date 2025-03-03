Watch: Mark Kastelic and Mark Foligno go blow-for-blow in heated tilt during Bruins-Wild clash

Boston Bruins' Mark Kastelic and Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno dropped the gloves during Sunday's matchup at Xcel Energy Center. The crowd inside the building erupted in cheers as the two heavyweights exchanged punches back and forth.

The altercation occurred midway through the first period.

Both players landed some heavy shots, but Foligno's final blow sent Kastelic to the ice.

Mark Kastelic and Marcus Foligno were hit with five-minute major penalties for fighting. Meanwhile, the matchup ended with the Wild defeating the Bruins 1-0, thanks to a lone goal by Frederick Gaudreau in the second period.

The Bruins have now lost six of their last seven games and four since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

