WATCH: Mark Scheifele shares emotional hug with Jets teammate following the tragic passing of his father & playoff elimination

After the Winnipeg Jets were eliminated from the playoffs, Mark Scheifele shared a quiet hug with Connor Hellebuyck. Scheifele rested his head on Hellebuyck’s shoulder. It was a moment full of emotion after a very hard day.

Scheifele had lost his father, Brad, just one day earlier. The news came on Saturday morning, just hours before Game 6. Coach Scott Arniel left the arena to meet with Scheifele at the hotel and later confirmed Scheifele would play.

His teammates showed support right away. When he came out of the penalty box in overtime, they surrounded him with hugs. They knew what he was going through.

Despite everything, Scheifele played with focus and strength. He scored the Jets’ only goal, giving them a 1–0 lead in the second period. His teammates celebrated the goal with him.

Mark Scheifele played nearly 19 minutes. He won 7 of 12 face-offs and led the team with nine hits. It was a strong effort in a high-pressure game.

He was in the penalty box when Dallas scored the winning goal in overtime. The penalty was for tripping with only 15 seconds left in regulation. It was a difficult way for the season to end.

Jets players felt for their teammate Mark Scheifele

Neal Pionk called it one of the most courageous things he has ever seen.

“Yeah, did everything we could to give words of encouragement, and for him to play tonight and play the way he did is flat out, one of the most courageous things I've ever seen. So, all the credit to him," Pionk said via NHL.com.

Adam Lowry said it was an emotional day and praised the way Scheifele played through it.

“It’s tough to put into words what Mark went through today," Lowry said. "Gets a huge goal for us, plays a heck of a game, and it ends the way it does. Just emotional, heavy. Really proud of the group we had."

Even Dallas forward Sam Steel spoke about it. He said it was brave and impressive that Scheifele played at all.

The Jets had high hopes this season. They won the Presidents’ Trophy and made a strong playoff run. But the loss, combined with Scheifele’s personal grief, made Saturday especially hard.

Still, his teammates were proud of him. So was his coach.

“His dad and his family would be very proud of him,” Arniel said.

Eventually, the Jets lost the game, but Mark Scheifele showed true leadership.

