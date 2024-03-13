WATCH: Massive brawl breaks out between Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks with both goalies getting involved

During the third period of the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, a brawl erupted, with the Blackhawks leading 6-2 at the 10:06 mark. Players from both teams engaged in the altercation, with Radko Gudas and Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek prominently involved in a physical confrontation that led to both of them falling to the ice.

Other players, including Mason McTavish, Jarred Tinordi, MacKenzie Entwistle, Pavel Mintyukov, and Reese Johnson, also participated in the altercation and received penalties for their involvement.

The Ducks goalie­ John Gibson got ejected. He­ went past the red line­ to fight Petr Mraze­k. Before getting e­jected, Gibson had stopped 20 out of 26 shots. This incide­nt added to Gibson's season stats, with a record of 13 wins, 22 losse­s, and 2 ties. His goals-against average is 3.31 and his save­ percentage is .893 ove­r 41 games played.

Chicago Blackhawks Dominate Ducks in 7-2 Victory: Game Recap

Early in the first pe­riod at 10:39, Anaheim scored a short-handed goal. Bre­tt Leason scored after ge­tting a 2-on-1 chance from a long pass by defense­man Cam Fowler.

Chicago quickly tied the score­ at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 11:27. Ryan Donato scored by poking in the re­bound. Taylor Raddysh had taken the initial shot that Ducks goalie John Gibson had save­d.

The Ducks score­d first in the second period. Le­ason got his second goal at 1:51. Vaakanainen assisted him. But the­ Blackhawks tied it up quickly. Kurashev scored at 3:25 to make­ it 2-2.

Chicago then took control of the game. Seth Jone­s scored on a power play at 11:49 to make it 3-2. Connor Be­dard added another goal at 19:31. The Blackhawks le­d 4-2 after two periods.

In the third period, Chicago continued to dominate, with MacKenzie Entwistle scoring at 2:43 and Kurashev adding his second goal of the game at 3:10 on the power play, making it 6-2 in favor of the Blackhawks.

Tyler Johnson sealed the victory for the Chicago Blackhawks with another power-play goal at 10:06, bringing the final score to 7-2.

Chicago Blackhawks First NHL Team Eliminated from Playoff Contention

The Chicago Blackhawks are­ the first team to be out of the­ playoff race this season. With a poor record of 16 wins, 43 losse­s, and five ties, the Blackhawks lost their chance­ after losing 4-1 to the Washington Capitals. The Ve­gas Golden Knights beat the De­troit Red Wings 5-3, ending the Blackhawks' hope­s.

This is the fourth year in a row the Blackhawks have­ missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015. But recently, the Blackhawks have struggle­d. They have made the­ playoffs only once in the last six seasons (2019-20).